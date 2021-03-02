Court sentences 3 men to 1 year imprisonment for conspiracy and attempted robbery

A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Tuesday, sentenced three men to one year in prison for attempting to rob a man of his phone.

The men: Simon Peter, 26-year-old welder; Abraham Noah, 23-year-old driver and Jerry Luka, 22-year-old driver of Angwan Yashi, Maza junction and Tina junction respectively, were caught attempting to rob a man.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, who sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the offence, gave them an option of N10, 000 fine or 12 months in prison.