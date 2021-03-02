Court sentences 3 men to 1 year imprisonment for conspiracy and attempted robbery

A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Tuesday, sentenced three men to one year in prison for attempting to rob a man of his phone.
The men: Simon Peter, 26-year-old welder; Abraham Noah, 23-year-old driver and Jerry Luka, 22-year-old driver of Angwan Yashi, Maza junction and Tina junction respectively, were caught attempting to rob a man.
A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, who sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the offence, gave them an option of N10, 000 fine or 12 months in prison.
They said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Daniel Longwal told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Station in Feb.20, by one Ajala Victor, of Angwan New Road Jos, who was the complainant.
The prosecutor said the convicts attacked the complainant on the road and attempted to take his phone.
The complainant raised alarm and people came out to help him and the convicts were arrested.
The prosecutor said the offense contravened the provisions of Section 59 and 272of the Plateau State Penal Code Law (NAN).