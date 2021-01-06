Court sentences 2 traders to 2 years imprisonment each for stealing wood planks

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Wednesday, sentenced two traders to two years imprisonment each for stealing wood planks worth N180, 000 from a building site.

The police charged David Bassil,45, and David Monday, 29, with conspiracy and theft.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, however gave the convicts an option to a fine of N50,000 each. after they pleaded guilty.

Suleiman said the court gave them an option to pay fine because they did not waste the time of the court.

He said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Jos on Nov. 5, 2020 by Christian Uzochukwu and Rindap Janga who are the complainants.

Dabit said the convicts trespassed into Janga’s uncompleted building site and stole wood planks.

Dabit also said that the convicts were also arrested with a master key and car batteries valued at N180, 000 belonging to Uzochukwu.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 (2) and 272 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau. (NAN)