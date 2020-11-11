Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for armed robbery

A High Court in Ado Ekition Wednesday sentenced two men to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The police charged Lanre Kayode, 34 and Olanrewaju Aremu, 35, with conspiracy, armed robbery and burglary.

Delivering judgment, Justice Lucas Ogundana held that the law has prescribed mandatory punishment for the offence committed by the Kayode and Aremu.

”Having found you guilty, you shall hang by your neck until you die. May the Lord have mercy on you,” the judge said.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Wale Fapohunda, said that the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 403 (A), 402(2) (a) and 411(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap.C16 Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

The prosecution said that on or about July 14, 2017 around 2 a.m at Oke Ila area of Ado Ekiti, while armed with guns and cutlasses, robbed Folajoke Oluremi of her laptops, phones and Toyota Camry.

Fapohunda called four witnesses, confessional statements and the laptop, phones and the stolen car.

The defence counsel, Yinka Opaleke, called no witness.(NAN)