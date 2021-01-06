Court sentences 2 men to 28 months in prison for theft

An Upper Area Court sitting at Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Wednesday sentenced a 19-year-old student, Divine Chinedu and a 35-year-old pastor, Oluwashola Adewumi to two years and 4 months in prison respectively for stealing a car.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, however, gave them options of fine.

Chinedu was ordered to pay N100,000 or spend two years in prison for stealing while Adewumi was to pay N30,000 or four months in prison for abetment after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

Suleiman said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who might want to indulge in such crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported at the A -Division Police Station, Jos on July 7, 2020 by Onwumelu Chigozie of Utan road Jos, the complainant.

Dabit said that the first convict went to the complainant’s house and stole his Ford Escape jeep, valued at N2.2 million where it was parked.

“The convict took the stolen jeep to Ibadan to sell and connived with the second convict who was to make calls for the car to be sold, before they were arrested by the police.

The prosecutor said the offence was contrary to Section 272 and 45 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau. (NAN)