Court sentences 2 men to 24 months imprisonment for extortion

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman however, gave them an option of fine of N10, 000 or six months for conspiracy and N40, 000 or 18 months for extortion after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

He said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported at the Nassarawa Gwong Police Station, Jos on Nov.20 by one Isah Abubakar of Rikkos.