Court sentences 2 men to 2 years imprisonment each for assaulting IBEDC staff

A Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta on Friday sentenced Kukoyi Abayomi and Adio Oluwanbe to two years imprisonment each for assaulting a staff of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Magistrate I.O. Abudu, sentenced Abayomi, 36 and Oluwanbe, 31, after she found them guilty on the nine counts bordering on conspiracy, assault, unlawful possession of harmful weapons.

Abudu held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts and the defendants were guilty as charged.