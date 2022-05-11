Court Sends Internet Fraudster to Jail in Benin

The Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC on Tuesday May 10, 2022 secured the conviction of one internet fraudster, Osakpolor Joseph Moses before Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court, Benin City.

Moses was arraigned on one count charge of fraudulent impersonation.

The charge reads: “that you, Osakpolor Joseph Moses between 2018 and 2022 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate the identity of one Miller Wayne, a white man with intent to defraud unsuspecting ladies and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo state) 1976”

Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge prompting the prosecution counsel, I.K. Agwai, to ask the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Ikpombonwon convicted and sentenced Moses to two (2) years imprisonment with an option of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200, 000) fine. The court also ordered that items recovered during investigation which are proceeds of crime be forfeited to the Federal government of Nigeria.

In a related development, one Benwari Benjamin was today arraigned by the EFCC on two count charge of issuance of dud cheque before Justice Ikponmwonba.

Benjamin was alleged to have sometime in January 2021 issued a First Bank cheque of the sum of Eight Million Naira (N8,000,000) to one “HEB WATER LIMITED” , a water producing factory in Benin City, Edo State, which upon presentation in the bank returned unpaid for insufficient fund.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Justice Ikponmwonba granted the defendant bail in the sum. Of One million Naira with one surety in like sum. The surety must be resident in Benin.

The Judge also ordered both the surety and defendant to deposit three (3) passport photographs with the court.

The case was adjourned till June 7, 2022 for trial

