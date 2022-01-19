Court Sends Businessman to One Year Imprisonment in Gombe

A Gombe State High Court presided over Justice H.M. Shamaki on Monday January 17, 2022 convicted and sentenced a businessman,  Ibrahim Mohammed Wada, to one year imprisonment on a one count charge bordering on criminal breach and conversion, brought against him the Gombe Zonal Command the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The offence is contrary to Section 311 the Penal Code Law and Punishable under Section 312 the same Law.

Wada was said to have sometime in 2016 dishonestly converted the sum N273, 000 ( Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira) being funds paid the complainant for the purchase charcoal in their joint business, to his personal use.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was to him. Justice Shamaki sentenced him to one year imprisonment, an option N40, 000 (Forty Thousand Naira) fine.

