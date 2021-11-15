Court seizes nominal complaint’s bangles for contempt

A Magajin Gari Sharia Court Monday seized bangles, belonging to a complaint, Aliyu Ibrahim, for  contempt.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim, a teenager, had worn female bangles his wrist and had also indecently dressed before the court.

When the Judge, Murtala Nasir, asked him why he was  indecently dressed and had a female bangles on, Ibrahim replied that it was a gift from his female friend.

Irked Ibrahim’ response, Nasir asked the court orderly to seize the bangles and threatened to commit him to prison if he ever exhibited such rude behaviour in the future.

The judge later discharged the defendant, Anas Ussaini   assault charge.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Luka Sadau, said the complainant had Sept 4, reported at the Magajin Gari Police that Anas and  Aliyu Ussaini, now at large, beat him up.

Sadau alleged the complainant sustained  a fracture the right leg .

He told the court that the contravaned the provisions Section 210 the Sharia Penal code Kaduna State 2002. (NAN)

