Court sacks Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

A State High Court in Lokoja on Monday sacked the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed-Anaje.

By Thompson Yamput

Justice Umar Salisu, gave the order in a judgment he delivered in Lokoja with a charge to Ahmed-Anaje not to parade himself as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

NAN reports that Daudu Adeku-Ojiah, Hussain Yusuf and Abdulrahaam Suberu had in December challenged the appointment of Ahmed-Anaje by former governor Yahaya Bello as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Represented by Mr Lawal Rabana (SAN), the plaintiffs sued Gov. Ahmed Ododo, the State Attorney General, Muzi Abdullahi and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. Ahmed-Anaje as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the case which began in okene before its transfer to Lokoja.

The three plaintiffs had pleaded with the court to make a declaration that the procedure adopted in appointing the 3rd Defendant to the throne of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was wrongful, unlawful.

They also argued that the process was contrary to Procedure of Ascension to the Throne of Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, Edict No 3 of 1997guiding the appointment of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

They also sought for a DECLARATION that the purported recommendation of the 3rd Defendant by unknown king makers to the 1st Defendant as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was contrary to the clear provisions of Section 4(1) Chieis (Appoininient, Deposition and Establishment of Traditional Councils in Kogi State) Law, 2006 and, therefore, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

“A DECLARATION that the purported Ohi’s who participated in the selection,recommendation and the process leading to the purported appointment of the 3rd Defendant as Ohinoyi of Ebiraland are non-existent, null and void.

They sought an order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd Defendant, by himself, agents, servants, privies or howsoever called from recognising, dealing with or according any rights or privileges to the 3rd Defendant as Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Gov. Ahmed Ododo, Abdullahi and Ahmed-Anaje, had objected to the claims of the plaintiff, through their Counsels, Muzi Abdullahi and Zakari

Abbas, had asked the court to dismissed the case for lack of merit.

Justice Salisu, in his judgment , upheld the prayers of the claimants and ordered the Ahmed-Anaje to vacate the throne of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland pending a fresh selection by the king makers of the Ebiraland.

NAN reports that no fewer than 70 candidates jostled for the stool of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Kogi.

They were screened by a committee to replace the late Alhaji Ado Ibrahim who died on Oct. 29, 2024 at the age of 94.

The 70 eligible contestants were from four of the five eligible districts in Kogi: Okewe, Ohema, Erika, Aganiye and Adavi.

Reacting to the judgment, Gov. Ododo, called for calm in the state.

The state Attorney-General, Mr Muzi Abdullahi, who spoke with NAN in Lokoja, over the case, said that the governor has instructed him to appeal against the court verdict.

“We are confident that there will be a reversal of the judgement. The citizens should exercise restraint not to do any contrary to the Law.

“We don’t agree with the judgment because the judge didn’t consider some objections we raised before him.

“The judgment is neither here no there.

“Tomorrow, by God’s grace. we are filing Notice and Grounds of appeal challenging the judgment of the court, ‘ The attorney-general said.(NAN)