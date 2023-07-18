Court ruling on restriction: FRSC to appeal, seek stay of execution

Pursuant to the judgement passed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State in Appeal No. CA/AS/276/2019: FRSC and Darlington Ugo Ehikim, wherein the the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) operations were restricted to only federal roads, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu has stated the intention of the Corps to seek stay of execution as well as appeal the decision of the court.

According to the Corps Marshal, “We are aware of the judgement of the Court of Appeal Asaba Judicial Division from the briefing received from our Legal Representatives. However, as at the moment, we are yet to obtain a Certified True Copy of the judgement.

As soon as we obtain same, we would take time to look at the judgement and make an informed decision on it. Until then, we urge the public to remain calm”.

The Corps Marshal further revealed that the implication of the said judgement as reported in the media is that our personnel would not be able to attend or rescue crash victims on roads other than federal roads

