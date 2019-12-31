Court revokes bail of teenager who allegedly assaulted soldier

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday revoked the bail it gave a teenager, Faisal Zubairu, who allegedly assaulted a soldier, Dabo Yusuf, attached to the Bauchi State command.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, revoked the bail and ordered Zubairu to produce his other accomplices, Khalifa and Dawle, who were still at large.

The defendant was arraigned on charges of criminal conspiracy and assault

Nasir adjourned the case to Jan. 7, for further mention.

Zubairu, a plumber resident at Zaria Road, Kaduna, and Khalifa and Dawle, whose surnames were not provided, both residents of Daura road, Kaduna, allegedly conspired on Dec. 15, at about 4:00 p.m., to beat up Yusuf at Rendevour hotel in Kaduna.

The police prosecutor, Sgt Aliyu Ibrahim, had told the court during an earlier hearing on Dec. 17, that the teenagers also took Yusuf to a place called Obalende and inflicted serious injuries on his mouth.

Ibrahim told the court that the soldier reported the incident to the Magajin Gari Police Division on the same date.

Zubairu who pleaded guilty, told the court that he was in the company of Khalifa and Dawle at the hotel, but tried to stop them from engaging in physical combat with the soldier.

The defendant claimed that he left the hotel after and later returned to hear that his friends beat up the soldier in his absence.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 59, 215 and 242 of the Kaduna State penal code law. (NAN)