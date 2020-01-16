Court revokes bail of Abuja property developer

Justice D.Z Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court, Jabi, Abuja on Thursday, January 16, 2020, revoked the bail he granted Maitama, Abuja property developer, Joseph Idoko, and ordered that he be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for arriving the court late.

The EFCC is prosecuting Idoko on a five count-charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust, having allegedly defrauded one Hajiya Halima Babangida in a real estate development deal that went sour.

At today’s resumed sitting, a prosecution witness was about to be introduced by prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, when the defendant strolled into the courtroom. No reasonable explanation for the defendant’s lateness was offered by the defence counsel, Julius Atanami Wera. The infuriated judge had to revoke his bail and ordered his remand in the custody of the EFCC.

He adjourned the matter until February 4, 2020.

It could be recalled that the defendant was arraigned on Friday October 25, 2019, alongside his company, Zamtrac Management and City Investment Limited. He faced trial, having pleaded not guilty to all the five charges preferred against him.