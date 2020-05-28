Court restrains Police from further arresting, harassing Sokoto Cleric

Share the news













A Sokoto High Court has restrained the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State as well as the Commissioner of Police Sokoto State from further arresting the applicant, an Islamic Cleric, Mallam Bello Yabo.

An order of the court sighted by Newsdiaryonline Wednesday reads: “An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the respondents by themselves, their agents, servants or privies from further inviting and or arresting, investigating or in any way interfering with the personal liberty of the applicant as well as his surety in respect of the complaint initiated by Kaduna State Government against the applicant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion in Suit No SS/M.211/2020 now pending before this honourable Court.”

Justice Mohammed Mohammed of the court further ruled that “The substantive Motion No.SS/M.211/2020 is hereby adjourned to 11/6/2020 for hearing.”

Court also granted leave to serve the respondents (IGP, COMPOL Kaduna) with the originating process by means of substituted service. In essence, the IGP and Kaduna State Commissioner of police can be served through the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State.

The Sokoto-based cleric was reportedly arrested following his caustic criticism of the lockdown orders in Kaduna State.















