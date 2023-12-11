Court restrains Police, DSS from arresting SDP Spokesman

A Federal Capital High Court has restrained the Kogi State Commissioner of Police,Mr Bethrand Unuoha from arresting, harassing or in anyway intimidating the Spokesman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Faruk Adejoh-Audu.

Also restrained in the order issued by the FCT court are the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Security(DSS) and the Kogi State Director of DSS.

The order is pending the determination of a motion on notice in an action for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights brought by Mr Adejoh-Audu who claimed his life had come under threat from the defendants.

Adejoh-Audu, a veteran journalist, activist, politician and SDP spokesman had gone to court after altercations between him and the Kogi Police Commissioner, Mr Unuoha on election matters penultimate week after which the later publicly threatened the spokesman to expect some unstated consequences.

The SDP Spokesman had on November 29, 2003 accused the police chief of collaborating with thugs to attack the interest of his party. Mr Unuoha held a press conference the next day in Lokoja an gave Adejoh-Audu 24 hours ultimatum to substantiate his allegations or “be ready to face the consequences of his actions”

The SDP spokesman took up the challenge in a 17 paragraph reply justifying his allegations and accusing the police chief of resorting to self help by threatening to ” visit unstated consequences” on him.

An FCT High Court presided over by Hon Justice N Hamza after listening to O. U. Salifu Esq, lawyer to the SDP Spokesman in an exparte application, granted the order restraining The Inspector General of Police, The Director-General of the DSS, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and the State Director of DSS from arresting or interfering with the liberty of the applicant.

The court has adjourned the matter to December 18, 2023 for the hearing of the Motion On Notice.

