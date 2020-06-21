Court restrains Pointblank News from publishing defamatory materials against Abubakar Ismaila Isa

Share the news













An FCT High Court on Wednesday last week granted an interim order restraining the publisher of a US based online medium, Pointblank News, Mr. Jackson Ude from further publication of defamatory materials against a Nigerian businessman, Abubakar Ismaila Isa.

Other plaintif in the suit No: CV/1823/20 is an Abuja based indigenous construction company,Bullet International Nig. Limited, owned by former President of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

Apart from Mr. Ude, joined in the suit as defendant was Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF).

The court, after listening to Counsel to plaintiffs , Chief Michael Andoakaa (SAN) further granted the application to serve the defendants the writ of summons and all other court processes by subsititued service through the electronic mail of Mr. Ude at [email protected] and tag him on his Facebook and Twitter social media accounts named; Jackson Ude and @jacksonpbn respectively.

It also ordered pasting of the processes on a conspicuous space at No.47, Rumford Street, Suncity Estate, Galadimawa, Abuja being the 1st defendant’s known address within jurisdiction.

The court adjourned the suit to July 9, 2020 for hearing.

Related