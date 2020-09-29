Court restrains panel of inquiry set up by Ugwuanyi from sitting

A High Court on Tuesday restrained the Administrative Panel of Inquiry setup by the State government to look into the land dispute in Ugwuaji community, Enugu South Local Government Area.

The respondents include the six members of the panel namely, James Ikeyi, Godwin Ugwoke, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, Godwin Ishiwu, Chudi Ozokolo and Robinson Odo being the first to sixth respondents.

Others are Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Commissioner for Justice.

Justice Cyprian Aja gave the order in a ruling he delivered in a motion ex parte on Tuesday in Suit No. E/464M/2020 filed by the applicants, Paul Anike and Chinenye Maduekwe for themselves and on behalf of the people of Ogui Nike and Umunevo Ogui Nike community.