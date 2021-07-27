Court restrains Maranatha University from commencing academic programmes

By Haruna Salami

The federal high court owerri has stopped Maranatha University Mgbidi from the planned take off in September 2021 and ordered the parties to maintain status quo as at 23rd July 2021.

This followed the motion for injunction filed by the Dike Ada royal family land owners and plaintiffs asking the court to restrain Maranatha University from taking off admitting students or commencing academic activities on the land as planned either on 25th sept 2021 or any other date until the determination of the suit.

In Suit no. FHC/OW/CS/94/2020 the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Owerri Judicial Division Holden at Owerri between Ogbonna Bertram Dike, Prince Ugochukwu Dike and Chief William Dike (for themselves and representing members of the Dike royal family, Umuchi Mgbigi, Oru West L.G.A. Imo State (Plaintiffs/Reapondents) and National Universities Commission, NUC, Federal Ministry of Education, Hon. Attorney General of the Federation, Maranatha University LTD, Rev. Emeka Ngubo, Prof Titus Nwabueze, Prof. Joy Nwabueze (proprietors of Maranatha University) and Bishop Stafford Nwaogu (defendants/respondents) through Exparte Motion, the Court granted an Order of mandatory restorative injunction setting aside the approval granted by the Federal Executive Council, FEC of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 3rd February, 2021 to Maranatha University, the 4th defendant on 3rd February 2021 during the pendency of this suit and in brazen contempt of Court, especially and emboldened by the 6th defendant himself a judge of the High Court of Imo State of Nigeria pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed herewith and Motion on Notice filed by the 1st defendant on the 14th January, 2021.

