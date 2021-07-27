Court restrains Maranatha University from commencing academic programmes

By Haruna Salami

The high court has stopped Maranatha University Mgbidi from the planned take off in September 2021 and ordered the parties maintain status quo as at 23rd July 2021.

This followed the motion for injunction filed Dike Ada royal family land owners and plaintiffs asking the court restrain Maranatha University from taking off admitting students commencing academic activities on the land as planned either on 25th sept 2021 any other date until the determination of the .

In no. FHC/OW/CS/94/ the High Court of Nigeria, Judicial Division Holden at between Ogbonna Bertram Dike, Prince Ugochukwu Dike and Chief William Dike (for themselves and representing members of the Dike royal family, Umuchi Mgbigi, Oru West L..A. Imo State (Plaintiffs/Reapondents) and National Universities Commission, NUC, Ministry of Education, Hon. Attorney General of the Federation, Maranatha University LTD, Rev. Emeka Ngubo, Prof Titus Nwabueze, Prof. Joy Nwabueze (proprietors of Maranatha University) and Bishop Stafford Nwaogu (defendants/respondents) through Exparte Motion, the Court granted an Order of restorative injunction aside the approval granted Federal Executive Council, FEC of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 3rd February, 2021 Maranatha University, the 4th defendant on 3rd February 2021 during the pendency of this and in brazen contempt of Court, especially and emboldened 6th defendant himself a judge of the High Court of Imo State of Nigeria pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed herewith and Motion on Notice filed by the 1st defendant on the 14th January, 2021.

