Court restrains Kano Govt from borrowing N10bn for CCTV

A Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice Abdullahi Liman, on Friday restrained the Kano State Government from borrowing N10 billion for the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

A coalition of NGOs, the Kano First Forum (KFF) filed a motion exparte dated June 27, sworn by the Director-General of the Association Dr Yusuf Isyaka-Rabiu.

KFF through its counsel, led by Mr Badamasi Suleiman-Gandu, prayed the court to restrain Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano from borrowing N10 billion loan.

Other respondents in the suit are the Attorney General of Kano State, Commissioner of Finance Kano and Speaker Kano State House of Assembly.

Others are Access Bank, Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office and Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

Justice Liman granted the prayers of KFF and restrained the first respondent from borrowing the N10 billion loan and ordered all parties to maintain status quo.

He also ordered the plaintiff to serve Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management office and Fiscal Responsibility Commission with the order and other court processes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that KFF is challenging the Governor of Kano State from borrowing the sum of N10 billion on the grounds of non compliance with rules and regulations governing loan transaction.

The applicants in their prayers challenged the state government without complying with Dept management office establishment Act 2003, fiscal responsibility Act 2007 and laws of Kano State 1968 is illegal, null and void.

The adjourned date would be later communicated to both parties in the suit.

NAN reports that the State House of Assembly had on June 15 approved Ganduje’s request to access N10 billion from Access Bank.(NAN)

