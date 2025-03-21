Court restrains INEC from receiving petition for Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall

A Federal High Court in Lokoja on Friday restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving petitions for the purpose of initiating a recall

By Thompson Yamput

A Federal High Court in Lokoja on Friday restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving petitions for the purpose of initiating a recall process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Isa Dashen, gave the order after listening to the application moved by Mr Smart Nwachimere, of West-Idahosa, SAN & Co, counsel for the applicants.

The applicants, Anebe Jacob Ogirma, John Adebosi, Musa Adeiza, Ahmed Usman, and Maleek Yahaya, had through their counsel sued INEC over the alleged ongoing recalling process of Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The applicants prayed the court to order INEC not to receive any petition by purported members of Kogi Central Senatorial District for the purpose of initiating a re-call process for Akpoti-Uduaghan, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice to the same effect.

The ex-parte application for the interim injunction, was supported by an Affidavit of Extreme urgency together with other court processes sworn to by Anebe Ogirima for himself and four others who are registered voters and constituents of Kogi central senatorial district of Kogi.

Justice Dashen granted the application and ordered that the court order and motion on notice be served on the defendant/despondent (INEC) .

He fixed May 6 for report of service and further mention of the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some constituents of Kogi central senatorial district allegedly began collection of signatures of registered voters across the district’s LGAs as process of recalling Akpoti-Uduaghan from the national assembly.(NAN)