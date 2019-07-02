Court restrains indigenes of Okhoromi from further trespass on Egbirhe Village land

A Benin High Court on Monday granted an interim order, restraining four indigenes of Okhoromi Village in Oredo Local Government Area, Edo from further trespass on Egbirhe Village lands.

The affected persons, who were acting on behalf of the Okhoromi Village, included John Edosomwan, Joseph Igbinovia, Ovbokhan Igbinovia and Isaac Osagie.

Ruling on a motion experte for an order of interim injunction, the court held that it was satisfied that the applicants met the conditions necessary for the granting of the injunction.

The presiding judge, Justice Esther Edigin, also restrained the defendants, their agents, servants, privies and or any other persons connected to them from further tampering with the entire Egbirhe communal lands “by way of alienation and destruction of the buildings thereon.”

Edigin said that the ruling was given, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

She adjourned hearing on the motion for interlocutory injunction to July 22.

Also joined as applicants in the matter were Odionwere and elders of Egbirhe Village, Godwin Enodunmweben, Douglas Igbinidu, Omorotionmwan, Gabriel Obayuwana, Omorotionmwan Lucky, Omo Essay Omorogbe and Junior Omorogbe.

Others included Fred Igbinidu, Ode Henry, Omobude Daniel, Osarobo Obayuwana, Elvis Osaseri, Osagie Igbinidu, Henry Omorogiuwa, Ebo Ovenseri and Sunday Omobude. (NAN)

