Court restrains Imo Govt from further demolition of Owerri Central market

By Victor Nwachukwu

An Industrial Court sitting in Owerri has restrained the Imo Government from further demolition of the Owerri Central Market complex, Owerri.

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice I.C. Ibeawuchi who gave the order on Friday, restrained the state government, either through their agents, or any other person acting on their behalf from taking any further steps in the demolition of the market in whole or in part.

Ibeawuchi also restricted the state government from ejection of the occupants of the properties with Form 48 (Order IX, Rule 13), Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court as applied by the Plaintiffs.

“ I enjoin the parties to maintain peace on the ‘Res’ by refraining from embarking on any action that will foist on the Court a state of helplessness when it comes to determine the substantive suit,” Ibeawuchi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matter which borders on forceful demolition and ejection seeks to determine the rightful owners of the land and structures erected on the piece of land known as Central Market Layout, Owerri.

The case, with suit number HOW/882/2024 was filed by the Incorporated Board of Trustees of Rhema Life Ministry International, Sunny Global Properties Nig. LTD, Zero-One Global Properties LTD, Ekpereamaka Nwankwo and Nwankwo Emmanuel to challenge ownership claims to the property by the state government and Gov. Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking to newsmen, counsel to the plaintiffs, Christian Nwadigo, said the landowners are hopeful that their prayers would prevail on the next sitting as law-abiding citizens “ to stop the impunity of the state government and cohorts from land grabbing, illegal demolition and ejection of land owners across the state “.

Nwadigo called on the Imo government to respect the court order from Form 48 by restraining from taking further steps pending the outcome of the matter.

Nwadigo added that in spite an order of Court which states that “the parties are further advised to maintain the Status quo in respect of the ‘Res’ as at 24/09/2024, there are pieces of evidence of illegal constructions carried out by the first and second defendants in flagrant violation of the order of Court “.

NAN, however, reports that the matter was adjourned until Jan. 23, 2025 for determination of the matter. (NAN)