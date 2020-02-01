Court restrains APC, Oshiomhole, others from removing Abdulkadir, National Vice Chairman, North West



The High Court in Sokoto State has restrained the All Progressives Congress, APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole from removing Inuwa Abdulkadir from office as the 1st National Vice Chairman,North West zone of the All Progressives Congress,APC.

The suit filed at the High Court of Justice Sokoto has Abdulkadir as the plaintiff/applicant, while the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and two others were named as defendants/Respondents.

Giving its order, the court ruled “That the defendants /Respondents , their agents or any other person acting on their authority are hereby restrained from interfering with the plaintiffs/applicants membership rights and privileges and or the rights privileged and duties /functions of the plaintiff /Applicant as officer(1st National Chairman, North West zone) of the 1st Defendant/Respondent(APC) pending the hearing and determination of suit No.SS/33/2019 before this court.

It further ordered ”That the Defendant/Respondent , their agents/servants or any other person acting for or claiming through them are hereby restrained from dong anything or taking any action in furtherance of the purported vote of no confidence-passed calling on the leadership of the first Defendant/Respondent(National Working Committee and National Executive Committee) to remove the paintiff/applicant from office of the National Vice Chairman,North West zone of the 1st Defedant/Respndent pending the hearing and determination of the Substantive suit No.SS/33/2019 beore this court. The applicantion is granted.”

