Court reserves judgment in suit opposing use of Sole Administrator to run NDDC

By Nathan Nwakamma

Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, on Thursday reserved judgement in a suit challenging the use of a Sole Administrator to run Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC) indefinitely.

Odighonin Adienbo, the Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiatives and nine others filed the suit before Justice Dashen, opposing the use of sole administrator to run the NDDC.

The judge had on July 13 adjourned the case till Oct. 13 for judgment but when the court commenced sitting, officials of the court informed parties to the case that the judgement was not ready.

No date was slated for the judgment as the parties were told that a date would be communicated to them.

The plaintiffs had contended that the concept of sole administrator was alien and contrary to the NDDC Act which provided for a board consitituded of representatives of all states of the Niger Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Attorney-General of the Federation and NDDC are listed as first and second defendants in the suit marked FHC/YNG/CS/135/2021.

Dashen had on April 5 granted an interim order restraining the Federal Government from using sole administrator to run the NDDC pending the determination of the pending suit. (NAN)

