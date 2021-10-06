Court remands woman for allegedly pouring hot water on creditor

 An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ on Wednesday ordered a 48-year- woman, Bosede Soneye, who allegedly poured hot water on her creditor be remanded in a  correctional centre.The police charged Soneye, whose address was not provided, with attempted murder.

Magistrate Mojisola Salau, who did not take the plea Soneye, directed the police transfer the case file the Director Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.Salau adjourned the matter until Nov. 8 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel,  Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the Soneye committed the on Oct.2 in Iyin-Ekiti.Adeniyi said Soneye poured hot water on Ojo Bosede when she went the suspect’s house  ask she loaned debt the suspect.

He said Bosede sustained burns on her body.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions Section 320 the Criminal Code, Laws Ekiti 2012. (NAN)

