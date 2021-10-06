Court remands woman for allegedly pouring hot water on creditor

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 48-year-old woman, Bosede Soneye, who allegedly poured hot water on her creditor be remanded in a correctional centre.The police charged Soneye, whose address was not provided, with attempted murder.

Magistrate Mojisola Salau, who did not take the plea of Soneye, directed the police to transfer the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.Salau adjourned the matter until Nov. 8 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that Soneye committed the offence on Oct.2 in Iyin-Ekiti.Adeniyi said that Soneye poured hot water on Ojo Bosede when she went to the suspect’s house to ask for the money she loaned debt the suspect.

He said that Bosede sustained burns on her body.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti 2012. (NAN)

