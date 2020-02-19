Court remands woman for allegedly biting, threatening to poison own father

A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, on Wednesday ordered that a 27-year-old woman, Ifeoma Maduakar who allegedly bit and threatened to poison her father, be remanded in a correctional facility.

Maduakar is charged with criminal intimidation, assault and mischief.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu adjourned the case untill March 19 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, John Okpa, told the court that one Mrs Gloria Maduakar reported the matter at Area Command Headquarters, Kubwa, Abuja on Feb. 6.

He said the defendant threatened to poison her father, Mr Samuel Maduakar, to death, if he further attempted to terminate her tailoring apprenticeship, sometime in August, 2019.

Okpa said the defendant was on police administrative bail on Feb.8 and reported at the station on the 10th and jumped bail afterwards.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant inflicted her father with an injury on his right arm by biting him with her tooth and damaged his Techno cellphone, value unknown, on Feb. 11.

Okpa said that granting the defendant bail would not guarantee the safety of her family.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397, 265 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.(NAN)