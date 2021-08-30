Court remands woman for allegedly biting neighbour’s scrotum

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday, ordered that a woman, Nifemi Ajayi, who allegedly bit her neighbour on the scrotum be remanded.

The police charged Ajayi with assault.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko, ordered the Defence Counsel to file a written application for bail.

Aluko therefore ordered the remand of the defendant in Ilesa correctional centre.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Nov. 15, for bail consideration.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug 24, around 8 p.m. at No 21, Oke-Soda, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant bit Olayera Boluwaji on his scrotum and his stomach.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Philip Fasanmoye, made an oral bail application.

He prayed the court to admit his client in most Liberal terms.(NAN)

