Court remands woman for allegedly biting neighbour’s scrotum

August 30, 2021



 An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun Monday, ordered that a woman, Nifemi Ajayi, who allegedly bit her neighbour scrotum be remanded.

police charged Ajayi with assault.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko, ordered Defence Counsel to file a written application for bail.

Aluko therefore ordered remand of defendant in Ilesa correctional centre.

magistrate adjourned matter until Nov. 15, for bail consideration.

Earlier, Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi told court that defendant committed the offence Aug 24, around 8 p.m. at No 21, Oke-Soda, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that defendant bit Olayera Boluwaji his scrotum and his stomach.

He added that offence contravened provisions of Section 355 of Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Defence Counsel, Mr Philip Fasanmoye, made an oral bail application.

He prayed the court to admit his client in most Liberal terms.(NAN)

