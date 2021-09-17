Court remands woman, 29, for murder

An Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos ordered the remand of a 29-year-old, Precious Ibe at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre on Friday pending legal advice on a murder case.

Precious was brought to court for allegedly stabbing a man, Sunday Emmanuel, to death on Sept. 1, at a hotel in FESTAC Town, Lagos.

Presiding magistrate, Mr W.A. Salami ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional centre pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Prosecuting Sgt. Temitope Adegbite had earlier told the court that Precious stabbed Emmanuel with a knife in the stomach, an action which led to his death.

The offence contravened the criminal code of Lagos State, which prescribes death sentence for convicts of murder.

Magistrate Salami adjourned the case till Oct. 20. (NAN)

