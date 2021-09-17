Court remands woman, 29, for murder

An Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in ordered the remand of a 29-year-old, Precious Ibe at the Ikoyi Correctional on Friday pending legal advice on a murder case.

Precious was brought to court for allegedly stabbing a man, Emmanuel, to death on Sept. 1, at a hotel in FESTAC Town, Lagos.

Presiding magistrate, Mr .A. ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional pending legal advice the Department of Public Prosecution.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Prosecuting Sgt. Temitope had earlier told the court that Precious stabbed Emmanuel with a knife in the stomach, an action which led to his death.

The offence contravened the criminal code of State, which prescribes death for convicts of murder.

Magistrate adjourned the till Oct. 20. (NAN)

