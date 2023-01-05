Court remands welder, 51, for allegedly defiling minor

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 51-year-old welder, Fatai Amidu, at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of Amidu, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Feb. 8 for DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at Ogombo area of Ajah, Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 17, 2022 at No.97C, Okun, Ajah, Lagos.

Akeem said the defendant lured the girl to his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

“He told the girl not to tell anyone. She, however, told her grandmother when she felt pains in her private parts,” the prosecutor said.

Akeem said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates life imprisonment for defilement. (NAN)

By Moronke Boboye