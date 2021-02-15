An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 24-year-old unemployed man, Wasiu Bashiru, over attempted robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. S. Odusanya, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Odusanya ordered that the defendant be kept in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the DPP’s advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 23.

The defendant is being tried for attempted robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 29, 2020 at Apapa, Lagos.

He said that the defendant, while unlawfully having firearms in his possession, attempted to rob a man of his phone.

“The defendant was about to rob a man of his phone when the police intercepted him.

“When searched, a pistol and one cartridge were recovered from him,” he stated.

According to Ajayi, the offences violate Sections 298(1) and 298(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 298(1) and 298(3) attract not less than 14 years’ imprisonment each for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted robbery. (NAN)