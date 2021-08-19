Court remands unemployed man for stealing gas cylinder, plasma TV

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Sharia Court in Kano on Thursday ordered that  a 22-year-old unemployed man, Abba , who pleaded guilty to stealing a cylinder and a plasma TV, be remanded in a correctional centre.

police charged with two counts criminal house trespass and theft.

defendant, however, pleaded guilty to charge.

Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, adjourned case until Sept.1, for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada told the court defendant committed the offence on Aug. 12, Maidile Quarters in Kumbotso Government Area Kano.

Wada said that 10 p.m., the defendant trespassed the house the complainant,  Salmanu Sani, in Medile Quarters, Kano.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 219 and 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,