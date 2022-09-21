Court remands unemployed man for allegedly stealing phone

By Joy Kaka

A Grade I Area Court, Dei-dei, Abuja on Wednesday ordered that a 32-year-old unemployed man, Kyom Emmanuel be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly stealing a cell phone.

The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola, ordered the defence counsel, Ms Lilian Ibrahim to file a formal application to the court for bail.Ola adjourned the matter until Nov.24 for hearing.

Ibrahim had made an oral bail application for the defendant citing Section 36, subsection 5 of the 1999 constitution and section 158, 162 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).She prayed the court to grant her client bail in the most liberal terms.The police charged Emmanuel , who lives in Gwarinpa village.He pleaded not guilty to theft and told the court that he went to the complainant, Mr Yusuf Salisu’s shop to sell his cellphone to him.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station on Sept.20.Olanipekun alleged that the defendant took his cell phone to the complainant ‘s shop to sell and stole a customer’s infinix cell phone worth N65, 000 on Aug.27.The prosecution counsel said the stolen phone was in the complainant’s shop for repairs adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

