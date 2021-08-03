Court remands unemployed man for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, ordered that an unemployed man, Garba Haruna, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The police charged Haruna,33, who resides in Kano Road, Kaduna State, with defilement.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not, however, take the plea of Haruna.

Emmanuel, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the office of the Kaduna State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He then adjourned the case until Aug. 27 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Haruna committed the offence on July 25 in Kaduna.

Leo alleged that Haruna lured the minor into his room and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

