Court remands unemployed man for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

August 3, 2021



A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on , ordered that an unemployed man, Haruna, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The police charged Haruna,33, who resides in Kano , Kaduna State, defilement.

Magistrate Ibrahim , did not, however, the plea of Haruna.

, ordered the police duplicate the file and send the office of the Kaduna State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He then adjourned the until Aug. 27 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Haruna  committed the offence on July 25 in Kaduna.

Leo that Haruna lured the minor into his room and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the of Section 137 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

