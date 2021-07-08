Court remands unemployed man for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 20- year-old unemployed man, Olabode Habeeb, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Habeeb, who resides in Abaranje Ikotun ,Lagos is charged with conspiracy, armed robbery.

Magistrate Folasade Hughes, did not take the plea of Habeed for want of jurisdiction.

Hughes directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter untill July 23 for DPP.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke told the court that Habeed committed the offence between March 4 and March 9 at Isheri – Ikotun area Lagos.

Oke alleged that Habeeb and others at large, robbed five people of their belongings.

He said that Habeeb was apprehended by some members of Isheri-Ikotun community and a cutlass stained with blood, toy gun and a dagger were recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.(NAN)

