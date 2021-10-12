Court remands unemployed for allegedly illegally possessing gun

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ on Tuesday remanded a 23- year-old unemployed  man, Habeeb Musa, who allegedly illegally possessed a locally-made gun.

The defendant, who resides Ikorodu, Lagos State, is facing charges conspiracy, membership secret society and illegal of  gun.

The could not take the defendant’s plea as the Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, said she needed advice from the state public prosecutions.

She ordered that Musa should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, and adjourned the case Nov. 3 for mention.

The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, had told the that Musa the alleged offences  on Aug. 25 at Imota area Ikorodu.

Ogu said that a team police detectives got information about a hideout criminals the area, adding that the team got to the place and arrested the defendant while the others escaped.

He said that a locally-made gun was recovered from the defendant and he could not explain how he got it.

The prosecutor also said that some items were found at the scene that linked the defendant and the others to  a secret society.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 2, 298 and 411 the Criminal Law Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

