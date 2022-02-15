Court remands two wives for alleged fighting in Kaduna

A Shari’a Court, sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna has remanded two wives to one Alhaji Danlami Tasiu in a correctional facility for two weeks for allegedly fighting and biting each other in Bukuru area of Kaduna.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta gave the order after he found that the wives had bitten each other and not as claimed by one that she was innocent and being oppressed.

Abubakar-Tureta said the remand was to enable them reflect on their actions and adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for ruling.

One of the wives, Azima Usman Tasiu had dragged her second, Aisha Tasiu to court for allegedly beating and biting her.

Azima told the court that she was the third wife to Tasiu, adding that she was beaten due to a little misunderstanding she had with Aisha’s son.

According to Azima, it was my turn to cook and I went to fetch water from the well, where I met the defendant’s son. I asked him to allow me fetch before him but he refused.

“His mother came and cut the means of fetching water from the well and took it to her room.

“I followed her to get it back; immediately I entered her room, she slapped, hit and bite me,” she said.

Aisha, who is the second wife to Tasiu, said that Azima started the fight by attacking her from behind and beat and bite her on her shoulder.

The judge, who was curious about their claims, asked them to show part of their body they had the bite and they did.

The judge said that the case was an issue of two people having a fight and not one person being oppressed by the other.

Besides, Tasiu told the court that he met them fighting and made effort to separate them but to no avail.

Taisu said whatever the court ruled on Feb. 28, he might divorce the two of them. (NAN)

