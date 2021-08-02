Court remands two persons for alleged robbery in Benue

A Magistrates’ in Makurdi on remanded two middle-aged persons, Aondongu Gawon and Augustine Kumaiin in a facility for alleged armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sonia Yaikiur, who did not take the plea the defendants for want jurisdiction, ordered that the casefile forwarded to the Public Prosecutions for advice.

Yaikiur adjourned the case until Aug. 20 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Sgt Regina Ishaya told the that the defendants were arrested by a patrol team, led by ASP. Isa Ahmed on July 15.

She told the that the team, while on patrol along Lafia-Makurdi road, got information that armed men were robbing motorists at New Area in Daudu Town, Guma Local Council.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants and ran into a nearby bush on sighting the van, but the were able to arrest two them.

He said investigation, the defendants allegedly confessed to the crime.

She said the offence contravened Sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, 2004. (NAN) 

