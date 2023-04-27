Court remands two for house breaking, theft in Kafanchan

By Amen Gajira

An Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Thursday, ordered the remand of two men, John Isaac and Freedom Endas, standing trial for house breaking and theft.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided, are being prosecuted for trespass, house breaking, theft and assisting in concealment of stolen property.

The Judge, Mr George Gwani, ordered that the defendants should be remanded at the correction centre after the two men pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Gwani subsequently reserved sentencing for May 2 and adjourned the case.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that the complainant, one John Musa reported the matter at the station on April 22.

Bishen alleged that while Isaac broke into the complainant’s house and carted away items ranging from generator, television, power bank and cooking gas, all valued at N98, 000.

Endas, the prosecutor said, allegedly assisted Isaac to dispose some of the stolen items.

According to her, the offences run contrary to the provisions of Sections 328, 336 and 304 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law. (NAN)