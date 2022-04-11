Court remands trader over alleged kidnap of neighbour’s son

By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 36-year-old trader, Abdullahi Nurudeen, in a Correctional Centre for alleged kidnap of his neighbour’s son.

The defendant, a resident of Ali Akilu Road in Kaduna, is charged on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that Farouq Sani of Sabon Gaya in Kaduna reported the matter at Gabasawa Police Station on Feb. 9.

According to the prosecutor, on the same date at about 4 p.m, the complainant came back from work and discovered that his 10-year-old son is missing.

He said that when the complainant asked other neighbours if they saw his son, he was told that the defendant and two others at large were seen with the boy.

“The complainant subsequently reported the matter to the police and the defendant was arrested in connection to the matter.

“In the course of interrogation, the defendant confessed to have conspired with Aminu Hassan and Barau Ahmed now at large to kidnap the child,” Leo added.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 59 and 247 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

However, the prosecutor informed the court that the matter was brought before it only for cognisance, as the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case.

Leo therefore, urged the court to remand the defendant to allow for their proper arraignment before a competent court.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel ordered that the defendant be remanded and adjourned the matter until May 30, to enable the police forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for advice. (NAN)

