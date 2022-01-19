Court remands trader over alleged attempted homicide

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 24-year-old trader, Mohammed Adamu, in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Adamu, who resides at Magaji Close Badarawa, Kaduna, is being tried for alleged conspiracy, causing bodily harm and attempted murder.

Magistrate Hajara Dauda, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered his remand in a correctional centre.

Dauda ordered the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Baba, told the court that the defendant and two others, still at large, committed the offence on Jan. 10 at Badarawa, Kaduna.

He alleged that the defendant and the others at large had approached the complainant, Ali Shamsudeen for money which he refused to give them.

Baba told the court that the complainant allegedly sustained deep cut on his hand when the defendant and his fleeing accomplices assaulted him with a cutlass following his refusal to heed their request.

The prosecutor said that the complainant was rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan who raised alarm and the defendant was arrested while the others fled the scene.

Baba said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 59, 223 and 199 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

