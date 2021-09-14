Court remands trader for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ ordered that a 41-year- trader, Oladeji Ojo, remanded for allegedly defiling an 11-year- girl.


The police charged Ojo, who resides in Ajasa Command of Agbado Oke-Odo, Lagos State, with defilement.

Magistrate A.O Layinka, who did not take the plea of Ojo, ordered that he should remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Layinka, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie told the the trader  the offence on Aug. 7 at Meiran, Alagbado, Lagos State.

He said that Ojo lured the girl into an uncompleted building and  defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes life imprisoment for defilement.(NAN)

