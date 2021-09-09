Court remands trader for allegedly abducting, defiling girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in on Thursday ordered that a 42-yeat-old trader, Emmanuel Udoh, be remanded in a Correctional Centre for allegedly abducting and defiling a 15-year-old girl.


Magistrate A.O Layinka, who did take the Udoh’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Layinka, then directed the police to return the case file to the of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for the DPP’s advice.

Udoh, who resides in Ejigbo area of  Lagos, is with abduction and rape.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Udoh committed the offence on Aug. 2 at his residence.

Ihiehie said that Udoh the girl from parents and detained in his house for days.

Ihiehie said that the  offence contravened Sections 137 and 268 of the Criminal Law of State, 2015.

The of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 prescribes life imprisoment for defilement. (NAN)

