Friday, January 5, 2024
Court remands tenant for beating landlord

By Favour Lashem
A Kabusa Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the remand of a tenant, Chris Okoye, 44, for beating his landlord.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, gave the order after listening to the plea of the defendant.

The defendant who lives at 2A Niger avenue villa nova, Apo is charged with criminal conspiracy, intimidation, force, assault and causing hurt.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The prosecutor, O.S. Osho had earlier told the court that the landlord, Mr Ochengele Isaac, reported the matter at the Apo Police Station on Jan. 3.

He said that the defendant, his two children and Gideon now at large beat up the landlord inflicted injuries on him.

Osho said the defendant’s two children and Gideon were now at large.

Sadiq  adjourned the case until Jan. 16 for hearing. (NAN)

