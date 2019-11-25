Court remands teenager who admits stealing N51,000

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday remanded one Tosin Oluwasegun, 18, in prison pending her sentencing for stealing N51, 000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, remanded Oluwasegun in prison after she pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of breaking-in and stealing.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for review of the facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie had told the court that the defendant committed the offences since April 24 at No. 15, Aladelola St., Ikosi, in Ketu area of Lagos.

Ihiehie said that the defendant broke into a house and stole N51,000 belonging to one Mrs mercy Akanfe.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 307 provides five years jail term for breaking-in while Section 287 stipulates three years for stealing. (NAN)