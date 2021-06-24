Court remands teenager over alleged robbery in Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, remanded a teenager, Chima Obi, Correctional Centre over alleged armed robbery.

The defendant, whose address not given, is facing a -count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, however, did not the plea of the defendant.

Ajibade ordered defendant should be remanded at the correctional facility, pending a legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

She then, adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court defendant, and others at large, armed with gun and dangerous , committed the offence June 7 at Iyana Iba area of Lagos.

Ajayi said defendant and others still at large robbed one Lucky Okoro in his shop of an Oppo android phone valued at 110, 000, a wristwatch and a cash sum of 25, 000.

He said that defendant also went to the shop of another complainant, name withheld, and robbed him of his iPhone phone, an iPad and a wrist watch, all amounting to 400,000.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 299 and 297(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

