Court remands teenager over alleged robbery in Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Thursday remanded a teenager, Chima Obi, in a Correctional Centre over alleged armed robbery.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, however, did not take the plea of the defendant.

Ajibade ordered that the defendant should be remanded at the correctional facility, pending a legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

She then, adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant, and two others at large, armed with gun and other dangerous weapons, committed the offence on June 7 at Iyana Iba area of Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant and others still at large robbed one Lucky Okoro in his shop of an Oppo android phone valued at N110, 000, a wristwatch and a cash sum of N25, 000.

He said that defendant also went to the shop of another complainant, name withheld, and robbed him of his iPhone phone, an iPad and a wrist watch, all amounting to N400,000.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 299 and 297(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

