Court remands teenager for allegedly stealing iron rods worth N40,000

By Bosede Olufunmi

A Shari’a Court in Kano on Wednesday ordered that 18 year- old Adamu Isah, who allegedly stole four iron rods worth N40,000, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Isah who lives in Kofar Nassarawa Quarters, Kano, is charged with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offences..

The Presiding Judge, Malam Ismai’l Muhammed-Ahmed, adjourned the matter until Sept.17 for summary trial.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Yunusa Abdullahi, a security guard at TEC Construction Company in Fagge by Kofar Abbale, reported the matter at Fagge Police Station on Aug.22.

Wada alleged that the complainant discovered that at 4:00 p.m. on Aug.22, Isa criminally conspired with one Musa Gwai-Gwai who is now at large, both went inside the construction company and stole four heavy iron rods.

Wada said that when Isah was arrested, one of the iron rods was found in his possession while the remaining three were nowhere to be found.

The offence, Wada said, contravened the provisions of Section 96, 133 of the Kano State Shari’a Law. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

