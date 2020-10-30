Court remands teenager for allegedly sodomising 11-year-old boy

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that John Itaoga,19, who allegedly sodomised an 11-year-old boy, be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending legal advice

The police charged Itaoga with sexual assault.

Chief Magistrate O.G. Ogrey, ordered the prosecution to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Ogrey adjourned the matter until Nov. 18 for DPP advice.