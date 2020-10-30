Court remands teenager for allegedly sodomising 11-year-old boy

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that John Itaoga,19, who allegedly sodomised an 11-year-old boy, be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending legal advice
The police charged Itaoga with sexual assault.
Chief Magistrate O.G. Ogrey, ordered the prosecution to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
Ogrey adjourned the matter until Nov. 18 for DPP advice.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that Itaoga committed the offence on Oct. 3
He alleged that Itaoga sodomised an 11-year-old boy.
The offence he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.
Itaoga pleaded not guilty. (NAN)
Leave a Reply