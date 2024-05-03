Court remands teenager for allegedly defiling 8-year-old neighbour’ s daughter

Favour Lashem
A Family Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, ordered that a tweenager, Joshua Olayiwola shoule be remanded  in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town, for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old neighbour’s daughter.

The police charged Olayiwola  with defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. A. Adesina who did not take Olayiwola’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She  adjourned the matter  until June 13, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that Olayiwola, on April 15, between 8 a.m and 10 p.m allegedly defiled the minor  in the Ojo Ekun area of Ibadan .

She said the offence contravened the provisions of  Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2006 (NAN)

Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

