Court remands teenager for alleged trespass on neighbour’s property

A Grade I Area Court in Kabusa, Abuja on Thursday ordered that an 18-year old applicant , Aliyu Mohammed, who allegedly trespassed on his neighbour’s property and destroyed electrical wires, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending trial.

The police charged Mohammed, who resides at ECWA II in Kabusa, Abuja, with three counts of criminal trespass, house-breaking and mischief.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Keffi , Nasarawa State.

Kagarko then adjourned the case until Oct . 29 for trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court the defendant committed the offence on Sept.10.

Lawal informed the court that Ms Chibuzor Ijeoma, owner of the house, reported the matter at the Kabusa police station.

He alleged that the defendant broke into Ijeoma’s house and cut all the electrical wires.

Lawal said that in the course of police investigation, Mohammed ,was unable to give a satisfactory explanation as to the reason for breaking into the house.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348, 346 and 327 of the Penal Code law.

After the charges were read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty. (NAN)